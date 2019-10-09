Four in dock for alleged robbery at North West farm









File photo: Pexels Rustenburg - Four men accused of robbery with aggravating circumstance and attempted murder briefly appeared in the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. The case against Sibusiso Mabelela, Anthony Masinga, Benjamin Zave and Alfred Massao was postponed to October 17 for formal bail application and to enable them to bring their legal representatives in court. The State is opposing the bail application. The four were arrested following a robbery at a farmhouse in Boschfontein near Rustenburg. They allegedly pointed a firearm at a gardener and forced him into the house where a 50-year-old woman and a domestic worker were held at gunpoint. The domestic worker and the 50-year-old woman were allegedly tied up with cable ties and assaulted.

The men allegedly made off with a 303 rifle, jewellery, cash, mobile phones as well as the silver BMW motorbike. It was later established that the gardener disappeared with the alleged robbers. He was still at large.

The first two were arrested in Lethabong and the other two were arrested at Siza informal settlement near Boitekong.

The police recovered the 303 rifle, jewellery, mobile phones and a portion of the stolen cash as well as motorbike which was stripped of its parts, which were packed in boxes.

Massao is facing an additional charge of rape.

African News Agency (ANA)