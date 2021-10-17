Four killed in North West crash and seven people killed in Mpumalanga accident

Rustenburg - Four people died and three others were injured when their car overturned on the N4 highway between Swartruggens and Moedwil in North West on Sunday. “According to the accident report, the car overturned as a result of a tyre burst causing an immediate loss of life of two females and two children between the ages of six and seven. The three people who survived with injuries are admitted in hospital,“ North West Transport MEC Sello Lehari said.

"Losing four people in one accident is very tragic. Our hearts are broken and we wish their families to find strength during this difficult time." He advised motorists to pre-inspect their vehicles before getting on the road. "The weather condition has changed and it is hot on the road these days. Therefore it is important for motorists to pre-inspect their vehicles before getting on the road. Ensure that your vehicle is road worthy."

A case of capable homicide has been opened. In Mpumalanga, paramedics said seven men aged between 25 and 35 died in a horrific head-on collision between a taxi and a truck on the R545 between Bethal and Kriel in Mpumalanga in the early hours of Sunday. ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said paramedics arrived at the scene at 2.58am to find the truck and taxi off the side of the road.

"Five deceased could initially be seen entrapped in the wreck of the taxi. Once the fire department had begun the process of extraction, a further two bodies were found,” Campbell said. “None of those found showed any signs of life and were declared dead on arrival. The driver of the truck was unharmed in the incident.” In a separate accident, Campbell said a six-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after a car knocked him down on the R554 in Newmarket, Alberton. The boy was with his father, who was not injured.