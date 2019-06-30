File photo: ER24

POTCHEFSTROOM - Police in Potchefstroom are investigating a culpable homicide case after four people died and seven others were seriously injured when three vehicles were involved in a crash on the N12 near Ikageng near Potchefstroom, the police said on Sunday. It was alleged that the driver of a Tata bakkie was crossing the N12 at the last entrance of Ikageng (Sarafina Road) onto the N12 at about 7pm on Saturday night and collided with a Hyundai vehicle travelling from Klerksdorp towards Potchefstroom, Colonel Adéle Myburgh said.

"Due to the collision, an unconfirmed number of people were flung from the back of the bakkie and landed on the road. Allegedly, another vehicle, a Kia, collided with some of the people that were on the road."

Four people, two men and two women, died on the scene while seven other people were taken to hospital with serious injuries. At this stage, the deceased had not been formally identified. The road was closed to traffic for about five hours after the crash, Myburgh said.