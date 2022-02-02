Four police officers and two petrol attendants arrested for fuel fraud in Coligny

Rustenburg - Four police officers and two petrol attendants were arrested for fraud in Coligny, North West police said. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said they were arrested on Tuesday, in connection with 300 counts of fraud.

“It is alleged that the members colluded with petrol attendants, between January and December 2020, and defrauded SAPS by using state-owned motor vehicles’ fuel cards to pay for fuel that was never filled in the said vehicles. They would then claim cash amounts and share it among themselves,” she said. “It was later established that some of the claims were processed while the vehicles were at the SAPS garage for repairs. Subsequent to these irregularities, investigations were conducted and led to the arrest of these police officers, aged between 43 and 56. Furthermore, two petrol attendants, aged 38 and 58, who have been turned into State witnesses, were arrested,” said Funani. They are expected to appear in the Coligny Magistrate's Court on Thursday.