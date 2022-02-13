Four to appear in Brits court for murder

Rustenburg - Four men were arrested for allegedly killing a man in Majakaneng south of Brits, North West police said on Sunday. Spokesperson Captain Aafje Botma said the men were arrested on Friday, along the N4 highway by members of the Brits Trio Task Team.

She said the task team was acting on a tip-off and cornered the men after a car chase. “The suspects were held in connection with a murder of a 36-year-old man at Sgandaff Section, Majakaneng, near Brits. It is alleged that four males driving in a white Toyota Etios arrived at the man's place and found him outside washing clothes,“ she said. “The suspects allegedly opened fire on the man who was found with gunshot wounds to the head and a leg, and was certified dead at the scene.”

She said police seized the white Toyota Etios, one 9mm and a revolver with serial numbers filed off, 24 rounds of ammunition and two cell phones. “The motive for the incident is yet to be determined and investigation into the matter continues.“ The four were expected to appear in the Brits Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing murder as well as possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition charges.

In a separate incident, Captain Botma said Milton Ncube, 36, Talent Moyo, 26, Malacky Moyo, 47, and Mphokeleli Ndlovu, 26, were sentenced to eight years imprisonment each for tampering with essential infrastructure in the Klerksdorp Regional Court on Friday. “The accused’s sentencing emanated from their apprehension in September 2019 in Klerksdorp in connection with theft of 18 lithium batteries from a tower belonging to one of the cellular phone service providers," she said. “According to reports, the batteries were initially stolen and replaced, but stolen again the following day. Consequent to the intensive search by the police and private security personnel in Klerksdorp, a white Toyota Fortuner was eventually spotted driving away from the tower.