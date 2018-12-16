Picture: _ArriveAlive/Twitter

North West - New visitors arriving at Sun City Resort are being advised to return home after a "freak hail storm" hit the resort, damaging buildings and vehicles. Sun City Resort on Sunday confirmed that a "freak hail storm" which hit the North West region of the Pilansberg and surrounding areas around 4.30pm on Saturday afternoon caused damage to buildings and vehicles.

The situation is serious but under control, Thabo Mosololi, Chief Operating Officer said in a statement.

"Most of the damage was caused by flash flooding at the Sun Central family and entertainment precinct, and in ground floor hotel rooms. Visitors intending to travel to Sun City are advised to first check with the respective hotels they are booked into, before travelling to the resort.

"By midnight last night, the estimated number of rooms affected include 80 rooms at the Soho Hotel, 40 rooms at the Cabanas, 30 at the Cascades Hotel, 26 at the Vacation Club and 20 at The Palace.

"Day visitors were immediately evacuated from Sun Central and Sun Welcome Centre which sustained most of the storm damage, and they were bused back to their vehicles at the main car park."

The resort’s emergency services are on the ground and are continuing to assess the extent of the damage, Mosololi said.

"Contingency plans are in place, and mop up operations are underway in damaged hotel rooms and public areas to ensure that normal operations resume as soon as possible.

"Guests whose accommodation was affected were being provided with alternative options. Some guests opted to leave the resort to return home. New visitors arriving at the resort are being advised to return home."

From Eugene Grobler



Gary Player Country Club in Sun City this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/DGmTpOCALY — Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) December 15, 2018

Two people sustained injuries from slipping on wet floors. They were treated at the onsite clinic before being transferred to nearby hospitals.

"We will continue to update as more information is available," Mosololi said.