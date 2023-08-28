Free State hijackers bust in North West after high speed chase

Three men who tried to hijack a truck in Parys in the Free State were arrested in De Wildt near Brits, North West police said on Monday. Spokesperson Captain Aafje Botma said a multi-disciplinary team comprising of Mmakau police, Brits Trio Task Team and Crime Intelligence arrested three suspects, aged 36, 39 and 62, on Saturday, following information that occupants of a Toyota Corolla attempted to hijack a truck in Parys.

“It was further indicated that the suspects were heading to Rustenburg or Mooinooi. The vehicle was spotted driving towards Mooinooi on the N4 road and the team promptly responded. “A car chase ultimately ensued, but the suspects' vehicle was stopped at Kgware road (M21) near De Wildt Crossing,” she said. A search was conducted, the police found and confiscated a Z88 pistol with one magazine and 11 rounds of ammunition, one retay mod 92 with 10 ammunition, blank ammunition, a police blue lamp, two pairs of handcuffs, one wallet with SAPS badge, three black hoodies and cash.

The team also seized the vehicle for further investigation. They were arrested for three counts of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of state property and possession of suspected stolen property. “The suspects are expected to appear soon in the Brits Magistrate’s Court,” Botma said.