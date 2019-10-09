Friends and family remember businesswoman shot dead by cop beau in his bedroom









DJ Khanyi was allegedly shot dead by her boyfriend Constable Sello Tshukudu in Boitekong near Rustenburg. Picture: Supplied Rustenburg - Rustenburg businesswoman Khanyi Ntanga also known as "DJ Khanyi" who was shot dead on Sunday by her police constable boyfriend, has been described by friends and family as a "friendly person". North West police spokesperson, Captain Sam Tselanyane, said the shooting incident occurred in Boitekong, on Sunday. He said when police arrived at the crime scene they found that a door had been kicked down to gain entry into the premises. Inside they found Ntanga with a gunshot wound to her head. Next to her was her boyfriend, police Constable Sello Tshukudu, who also had a gunshot wound to the head. Both of them lay dead. The alleged murder-suicide has shocked Rustenburg, the rather sleepy city at the foot of the Magaliesberg mountain range. Cousin Nomonde Ntsundwane lamented: "Khanyi loved her partner and he too loved her ... she was like a sister to me, she was a lovely person, friendly and welcoming. She will always found a solution for every problem.

"It is like I am dreaming that she is no more. The last time we talked was at the weekend when I gave her money ... I was not aware it would be the last time we talked."

She said he cousin was a fashionista.

Murdered Khanyi Ntanga's cousin Nomonde Ntsundwane (left) and mother Lydia Ntanga (right) describe the late Khanyi as a friendly person. Picture: Molaole Montsho/African News Agency (ANA)

"When you see her dressed to kill in the streets you must know the house was also clean. She loved our children as her own to an extent that she bought clothes for them," Ntsundwane recalled.

More details of the shooting have emerged including that Khanyi was allegedly shot dead on Sunday night by her beau of six years, police Constable Sello Tshukudu. She was shot inside the bedroom of her boyfriend, who allegedly turned the gun on himself and took his own life.

After they heard gunshots, members of the Tshukudu's family said they kicked in the locked door to get inside.

"She was found with a gunshot wound to her head. Sello also had a wound on his head," Ntsundwane said.

She said DJ Khanyi owned Umhle Ice - a "purified water" business. In addition the enterprising young woman also had a stall where she sold food.

DJ Khanyi was allegedly shot dead by her boyfriend Constable Sello Tshukudu in Boitekong near Rustenburg. Picture: Supplied

Another friend DJ Ms Patie, whose real name is Lerato Moremi, could only say: "I have never seen Khanyi's bad side, she was a sweet, jolly person ... always willing to help other people and she loved music".

Former classmate Thabo Mafora said he knew Khanyi from primary school. In 2010 Mafora said he and Khanyi were in the same class at Orbit College in Rustenburg.

"She was a sister to me. We formed a group called Suicide Squad ... we would go to prisons to motivate youngsters. She was the leader of the group. There are so many good things to say about her," said Mafora, better known locally as MTEE DJ.

The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in the North West said it was a huge concern that police officers, who were supposed to be at the forefront of protecting women against the scourge of gender-based violence, still resort to violence to settle disputes.

Sanco chairperson, Paul Sebegoe, said: "We call on real men to protect women and seek professional help whenever they are experiencing difficulties in their relationships".

Khanyi will be buried on Saturday.

African News Agency/ANA