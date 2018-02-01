Rustenburg - Two gang members were sentenced to 18 years imprisonment by the Wolmaransstad Regional Court for murder, North West police said on Thursday.

"The fight against gangsterism gained victory when the Wolmaransstad Regional Court sentenced Gopolang Daniel Dichake, 22, and Othusitse Mosimegi, 25, of [the] SVK gang to 18 years imprisonment on Wednesday," spokesperson Sergeant Kelebogile Moleko said.

She said the pair were sentenced for the murder of 20-year-old Tebogo Meko.

"It was reported at the time of the incident that the pair stabbed Meko several times with a knife on Friday, 2 December 2016 in what appeared to be a revenge attack for killing an SVK gang member. Following a thorough investigation, the accused were successfully traced and arrested."

She said North West Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane welcomed the sentencing and said that it will send a clear message to all those who are involved in gangsterism and that crime does not pay.

African News Agency/ANA