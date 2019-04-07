File picture: Supplied.

Rustenburg - The body of an 11-year-old girl has been retrieved from a pit toilet after she was allegedly raped and murdered in Gopane near Zeerust, and two men have been arrested in connection with the crime, North West police said on Sunday. The body was retrieved on Friday and identified as that of Tlhalefo Mego, who was reported missing on April 3, Captain Aafje Botma said.

"It was alleged that the girl, who stayed with her cousin, left the house on Sunday, 31 March 2019 to visit her friend in Gopane village. According to information received, the girl's cousin also left their place later to go to the other section in the village.

"The girl's cousin arrived back home and found that a window was broken. She later discovered that the girl was not there. She allegedly went to sleep hoping that the girl will return home. The girl was ultimately reported missing on Wednesday, 3 April 2019 after she failed to return home," Botma said.

Police launched an investigation and a joint search with members of the community commenced.

"During the investigation, information was received that the girl was allegedly killed and her body dumped inside a pit toilet. The body was successfully removed from the pit toilet in the morning on Friday, 5 April 2019."

Two men, aged 24 and 25, were arrested later on Friday and were due to appear in the Lehurutshe Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of murder and rape, Botma said.

African News Agency (ANA)