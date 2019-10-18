Rustenburg - A Grade 12 learner was stabbed six times, allegedly by another learner at Kebonang Secondary School in Mmabatho near Mafikeng, the North West Education department said on Friday.
Department spokesperson Elias Malindi said the Grade 12 learner, aged 23, was allegedly stabbed by another Grade 12 learner, aged 21, on Thursday, following a fight between the two.
"It is alleged that there was physical fighting after school between two learners wherein the security personnel reprimanded the two learners to stop fighting. The physical fighting continued irrespective of the earlier intervention by the security personnel.
"It is reported that the other learner rushed out of school and came back with a knife. He chased the learner who tried to separate them and stabbed him six times," he said.
"The securities managed to step in on time and the injured learner was taken for safety at the staff room. The school called the police and ambulance. He was rushed to Bophelong Hospital wherein he was stitched and later discharged."