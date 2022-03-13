Granny allegedly burns three of her grandchildren with a hot iron rod in child abuse case

Rustenburg - Three children were burnt with a hot iron rod allegedly by their grandmother in Mathopestad near Derby in North West. North West Social Development MEC Boitumelo Moiloa has called for vigorous action against the perpetrator after the pictures of three minors aged eight, 10 and 12, with bruises to their faces, necks and backs were shared by a whistle blower via a WhatsApp.

“This is a heart-rending incident. We are extremely disappointed that children suffer abuse at the hands of people who are supposed to protect them from any harm. How do we start to explain a situation where people who are cruel to children are the very same people who relate with them?” she asked. Moiloa said her department would do everything within the ambit of the law to protect children. She assigned social workers to investigate the child abuse case and provide a home circumstance report for further processing.