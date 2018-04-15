RUSTENBURG - Embattled North West premier Supra Mahumapelo can still do the honourable thing and resign before he faces the motion of no confidence against him, the Democratic Alliance (DA) said on Monday.





"It is time the Gupta-Premier steps down for the sake of the people of the North West.the DA in North West will support the motion of no confidence as he is clearly not fit to lead this province," said DA provincial leader Joe McGluwa.





He said although Mahumapelo's removal as premier would not fix the problems faced by the province and the people, it was a step in the right direction.





"Ultimately, it’s up to the people bring about total change come 2019. The people have no faith or trust in his ability, nor his integrity to give the people of North West the opportunities to grow, develop and break the cycle of poverty."









A motion against Mahumapelo sponsored by the Economic Freedom Fighters is expected to be debated on Tuesday.





Speaker of the legislature Sussana Dantjie said the motion would be through open ballot.





The EFF had threatened that it would go to court to force the motion to be through secret ballot.





The opposition need at least seven votes from the ANC for the motion to succeed.





The ANC has 23 seats in the legislature, while the EFF has five seats in the 33-seat legislature. The DA has four seats and the Freedom Front Plus one seat.





Mahumapelo was expected to survive the motion, after the ANC had called on its members of the provincial legislature to vote against the motion.





McGluwa said it would be a disgrace if Mahumapelo survived the motion.



