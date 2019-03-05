File picture

Rustenburg - The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, better known as the Hawks, raided the Rustenburg local municipality in North West on Tuesday. "I can confirm that the Hawks are conducting a search and seizure at the Rustenburg municipality. The search and seizure is in relation to a tender fraud worth approximately R85 million," said Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso, Hawks spokesperson in North West.

According to an eyewitness, the Hawks were on the seventh floor offices of the Missionary Mpheni Building.

"No one is allowed to leave or enter the 7th floor," said the eyewitness.

"The Hawks are there in Rustenburg. There are a lot of tender irregularities, including those of companies who were financial service providers," the source said.

