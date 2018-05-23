Mahikeng - The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), aka the Hawks, conducted a raid at the North West department of rural environment and agriculture on Thursday morning.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said the search and seizure operation was to obtain crucial documents linked to an investigation that started in March.

"The Hawks are confident that some of the legs in the investigation would be fast tracked for speedy resolution," said Mulaudzi.

The raid is believed to be linked to the department's purchase of cattle worth R1.5 million that were gifted to former president Jacob Zuma.

Former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo is said to have spearheaded the purchase of the cattle as a gift to Zuma, the Sunday Times reported.

The Hawks had confirmed at the time that they were investigating the cattle purchase.

READ: #Hawks raid offices of North West Premier #SupraMahumapelo

The raid came a day after Mahumapelo resigned as the premier of the North West.

His announcement that he was taking "early retirement was preceded by widespread protests in the North West as residents called for Mahumapelo to be recalled.

He has been accused of corruption and failing to run the provincial government.

Cabinet has since placed the entire North West provincial government under administration.

This is not first raid at a North West department, in March the Hawks raided Mahumapelo's offices.

The unit was searching for documents linked to an investigation of corruption, fraud and maladministration relating R160 million awarded to a IT company.

