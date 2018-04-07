Rustenburg - North West police have asked for the community's help to identify the headless body of a man found in Mooinooi near Brits, North West police said on Sunday.

"The headless body was found lying on the street on Thursday, 29 March 2018 in Mooinooi. He was found wearing a brown T-shirt, blue jersey, black pair of jeans, and a brown waist belt," said Sergeant Kelebogile Moleko.

She said the police in Mooinooi requested members of the community to assist in identifying the body of the man, estimated to be in his 30s. "The police request anyone with information that may lead to identification of the body or locating the family of the deceased to call Detective Sergeant Sello on 079-357-4633."

African News Agency/ANA