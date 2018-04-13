Brits -The headless body of a man found in Mooinooi outside Brits has been identified, North West police said on Friday.





"The headless body of a man that was found in Mooinooi was positively identified yesterday [Thursday] after the DNA matched with the one of Malunda family in the Eastern Cape," said Sergeant Kelebogile Moleko.





She identified the man as 36-year-old Klenkie Mgweba.





His headless body was found lying on the street on March 29. He was found wearing a brown t-shirt, blue jersey, black pair of jeans and a brown waist belt.





"Police in Mooinooi would like to thank the role players, especially the community and the media in ensuring that the family of the deceased is located," she said.





A murder case has been opened but so far no arrests have been made.



