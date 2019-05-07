The North West high court has reserved judgment in an application by rights group AfriForum to appeal the conviction of Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte for the murder of teenager Matlhomola Mosweu in Coligny in 2017. FILE PHOTO: African News Agency (ANA)

Rustenburg - The North West High Court has reserved judgment in an application by rights group AfriForum to appeal the conviction of two men for the murder of a teenager in Coligny, the group said on Tuesday. "An application for leave to appeal was heard in court on Friday. The judge has reserved judgment," AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel said.

High Court Judge Ronnie Hendricks sentenced Pieter Doorewaard, aged 28, and Phillip Schutte, 35, to an effective 18 and 23 years respectively for killing 16-year-old Matlhomola Mosweu.

The two were further sentenced to three years for kidnapping, two years for intimidation, one year for theft and two years for pointing of a firearm, but these sentences will run concurrently.

The pair pushed Mosweu out of a moving van in April 2017 after they found him stealing sunflower heads worth R80 at their employer's field at Rietvlei farm near Scotland informal settlement in Coligny.

African News Agency/ANA