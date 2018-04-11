Amcu member protests outside the Brits Magistrate's Court during the bail application of eight men accused of plotting to kill union leaders and weaken the union at Lonmin in Marikana near Rustenburg in North West. PHOTO: Molaole Montsho/ANA

BRITS - Two alleged hitmen in the killing of Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union ( Amcu) leaders have made confessions, the Brits Magistrate's Court heard on Wednesday.





Warrant Officer Johannes Montsho told the court the two made confessions detailing their involvement in a plot to kill Amcu leaders in Marikana near Rustenburg in the North West.





He was testifying for the State in an opposed bail application of eight men accused of hatching a plan to kill Amcu leaders and to eliminate the union at Lonmin mines in Marikana.





The State alleges that the accused were expelled from Amcu as leaders and the union appointed new leaders, after which the disgruntled group plotted to "take them out of office".





"Did the confession statement implicate the accused before this court?" prosecutor Cassius Mona asked.





"The detailed involvement of everyone," Montsho replied.





The court heard that three hitmen were hired from the Eastern Cape and were to be paid R50,000 for each hit.





He said disgruntled Amcu members held several meeting at various places where it was agreed that they should hire hitmen to killed five identified union leaders to make the union weak.





"They said if leaders like Malibongwe Mdazo, Pule, Kwenene and Cindy were killed, their followers will retreat as they were cowards and this would remove Amcu at Lonmin," he testified.





The men were appearing in court for the alleged plot to kill Amcu branch chairperson Malibongwe Mdazo. He was shot on on 22 July 2017 at Mooinooi in an attempt to kill him. Mdazo was shot several times and a bullet is lodged in his right arm.





The hearing continues.



