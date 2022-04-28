Human bones found outside a dug-out grave in North West

Rustenburg - Bones believed to be of a human being were found outside a dug-out grave in Moshawane village, in the Ratlou Local Municipality, in the North West province. According to community leader Goodwin Maphutshe, two graves were found tampered with on Thursday morning.

“One grave was dug out and some of the bones were left outside. In the other grave we cannot see clearly what could have happened as it was re-filled,” said Maphutshe. He said one of the graves was of a child who was buried about two months ago and the other was an old grave. “We do not know what these people who are violating graves are doing with the bones. If it is for ritual, at the end, when they are done with the dead, they will attack us the living.”

North West police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane said the police in Tshidilamolomo were investigating a case of the violation of the graves. “It is alleged that on Thursday, 28 April 2022, at about 03:00, police were called to the cemetery after members of the community became aware of the incident. “Upon arrival at the scene, police found two graves of which the soil was dug out of one of them. Furthermore, what appeared to be human bones were also found next to the grave. The other grave looked sunk and it was levelled with the ground.

“Following that, a case of violation of a grave was registered. No arrest has been made as yet and investigation into the matter continues,” he said. In July 2020, a 28-year-old man was arrested in Vryburg for violating a grave after he was allegedly found in possession of human remains believed to be that of his father. He allegedly dug his father's grave in Moshawane village, put his bones in two bags and travelled to Vryburg.

