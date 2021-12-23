Human error caused Christiana Hospital fire, says MEC Sambatha

Rustenburg – A fire that ripped through the Christiana Hospital in September was caused by a human error, North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha said. “There are two critical findings into the investigation of the fire that destroyed the hospital. Firstly, we now know from the report that the fire was caused by human error,” Sambatha said.

“Then, the good news is that the physical structure, specifically the walls are still intact. Hence, the work of restoring the facility will be easier than initially thought.” A total of 18 patients were moved to neighbouring hospitals after a fire ripped through the hospital on September 8, destroying the operational areas of the hospital, which included the wards, patient records and theatre. He said the permanent plan to restore hospital services entails rebuilding of the district hospital, with an expected date of completion by the end of 2022.

“This permanent facility will have 50 beds capacity with two theatres for minor operations.” As a temporary measure, the department was finalising plans to construct a prefabricated structure to be able to re-initiate hospital services. The intention was to use the said structure for basic hospital care, including 24 hours emergencies. "Once the permanent structure is completed, the temporary fabricated structures will still benefit the department in the district as it can be used to serve, among others, as a Gateway Clinic as the current Christiana Town clinic is located in the offices of the municipality.