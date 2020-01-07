RUSTENBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has welcomed the settlement reached in the Martha Marais matter, in which the pensioner will be compensated by the Gauteng health department.
The settlement amount has not been disclosed.
Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku on Sunday announced that Marais would now receive her treatment from Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria.
Marais, 76, was tied to a bench while she was waiting to receive treatment at the Mamelodi Hospital east of Pretoria in May last year.
Her daughter found her lying on the floor with her hands bound to the bench in the hospital waiting area.