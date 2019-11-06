Picture: kat wilcox/Pexels

RUSTENBURG - A human skull was found on Tuesday at a construction site of the multi-billion rand Rustenburg shopping mall near the Olympia Park Stadium. "We can confirm the incident and investigations are underway," police spokesperson Sergeant Ofentse Mokgadi said, adding that the skull would be taken for forensic test.

The mall development project was one of the biggest property investments currently underway in the city and was set to create a total of over 2,500 jobs for the community of Rustenburg and surrounding areas.

The first phase of the Rustenburg mall was expected to be completed by April 2021. The mall is less than a kilometre from the main taxi rank.

African News Agency (ANA)