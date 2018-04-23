About 2000 Fawu members will go on strike at Choppies supermarkets in five provinces, the union said. Picture: Reuters

Rustenburg - Food and Allied Workers Union (Fawu) members will go on strike at Choppies supermarkets in five provinces, the union said on Monday.

"About 2 000 members of the Fawu working at the Choppies supermarkets in five provinces will embark on a legal national strike action as from 06h00 on Tuesday, 24th April 2018 in pursuit of wage demands for the bargaining period of the 2018/19 financial year," general secretary Katishi Masemola said.

"Following two sessions of attempted dispute resolution at the CCMA [Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration], a certificate of non-resolution was issued and Fawu has dispatched a 48-hour notice to the company on Friday, 20 April 2018 notifying management of its intention to engage in industrial action."

He said all 33 supermarkets in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West, Free State and Gauteng would go on strike.

The workers demand a R4 000 monthly minimum wage or ten percent increment, whichever is greater, rationalisation of hours of work to 40 a week and 13th cheque.

"The strike is indefinite and can only be terminated once the workers’ demands have been met to their satisfaction," he said.

