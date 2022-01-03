Husband appears in court for alleged assault, rape of estranged wife

Rustenburg-A 41-year-old man charged with assault with intention to cause grievous bodily harm appeared in the Mankwe Magistrate's Court in Mogwase on Monday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in North West said. Spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the case against Oupa Nkele was postponed to January 10 for legal representation and possible bail application.

"The police initially charged him with attempted murder and that was changed to assault with grievous bodily harm pending further police investigation and is also facing a charge of rape," he said. "Preliminary police reports revealed that Nkele, who is currently separated from his wife, called and arranged for them to meet to discuss an urgent matter. As per the agreement, he collected the wife from her parental home on Wednesday afternoon, 29 December 2021. He then drove towards a local mall, but changed directions and headed to their house at Lerome village near Mogwase outside Rustenburg. "An argument that ensued after the pair arrived in Lerome, Nkele allegedly assaulted and strangled the wife with a rope, then poured her with petrol and eventually raped her. Subsequently, he allegedly forced the victim into his car and drove away with her. However, the victim managed to unlock the car and jumped out."

North West police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said she was assisted by good Samaritan who was walking along the road. "He took the victim to the police station where charges of attempted murder and rape were laid leading to the arrest of the suspect on Thursday, 30 December 2021." Lieutenant Colonel Funani said North West provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, condemned the gender based violence (GBV) incident and congratulated the Mogwase detectives for arresting the suspect.

"Lieutenant General Kwena said that GBV will not be tolerated and that alleged perpetrators will be dealt with effectively." In another incident, Lieutenant Colonel Funani said a 42-year-old woman was found dead in the bushes in Hebron and her injured boyfriend was take to hospital. "Police were called by passers-by after spotting the lifeless body of a woman. During investigation, the police further discovered the man who was still alive and summoned the ambulance.

“It was established that both victims had what appeared to be gunshot wounds on their upper bodies. At this stage, the motive for this incident is still unknown and no arrests have been made." She said the police were investigating cases of murder and attempted murder. "Investigation into the matter continues and the police request anyone who may have information that can assist in the investigation, to contact Hebron Acting Detective Commander, Captain Paulus Dlamini on 082 416 2715 or call South African Police Service (SAPS) Crime Stop number: 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via My SAPS App."