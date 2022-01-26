Husband in court for alleged rape, attempted murder of his wife

Spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the case against Oupa Nkele was postponed to February 7 for investigations. He is charged with rape and attempted murder.

Rustenburg - A 41-year-old man accused of rape and attempted murder of his wife was granted R1 000 bail at the Mankwe Magistrate’s Court in Mogwase on Wednesday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.

"Owing to the serious nature of the offence, the matter was moved to the Mogwase Regional Court. The court warned Nkele to avail himself on the court sitting and he should refrain from interfering with state witnesses. The state argued strongly against the granting of bail, however, the court deemed it to be in the interest of justice for him to be granted bail,“ he said.

“Preliminary police reports revealed that Nkele, who is currently separated from his wife, called and arranged for them to meet to discuss an urgent matter. As per the agreement, he collected the wife from her parental home on Wednesday afternoon 29 December, 2021. He then drove towards a local mall, but changed directions and headed to their house at Lerome village near Mogwase."

An argument reportedly ensued after they arrived in Lerome, Nkele allegedly assaulted and strangled the wife with a rope, then doused her with petrol and eventually raped her. He further allegedly forced her into his car and drove away with her but the she managed to unlock the car and jumped out.