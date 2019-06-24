The body of a newborn baby boy was found on Monday afternoon in a field in Tlhabane in Rustenburg. Picture: Supplied/ER24

Cape Town - The body of a newborn baby boy was found on Monday afternoon in a field in Tlhabane in Rustenburg, paramedics said. Russel Meiring, spokesman for private ambulance service, ER24, said paramedics were called to the scene in the North West province after a member of the public had spotted the body.

“On arrival at 12:40am, ER24 medics found the body of the baby boy lying among a large pile of refuse. Unfortunately, the new-born had been dead for some time. Nothing could be done by paramedics and he was declared dead,” said Meiring.

The details surrounding the incident were being investigated, Meiring added.

African News Agency (ANA)