Buses belonging to Thari Bus Service parked at a depot in Lethabong near Rustenburg. Internal problems had "grounded" the bus operation in the Bojanala District of the North West province. PHOTO: Molaole Montsho/ANA

RUSTENBURG - Internal problems at Thari Bus Service has caused temporary disruptions in the provision of services in the Bojanala District, the North West department of community safety and transport management said on Tuesday.

"The bus company is currently facing internal challenges, and this has resulted in thousands of commuters being left stranded as buses could not transport them to their different destinations," community safety and transport management member of the executive council (MEC) Dr Mpho Motlhabane said.

Thari bus service is a subsidised commuter transport operator, contracted by the department of community safety and transport management, to ensure that communities were transported in safe and reliable transport to access work stations and other related areas of services.

Thari offers transport service to commuters in the Bojanala District, it transports people from Lethabong to Rustenburg, it also transports people from various areas around Brits.

"Officials from my department will be meeting with the directors of Thari with the intention to bring back services. It is our duty as the department to ensure that our people are transported in a safe, secured and reliable transport system on daily basis," he said.

He appealed to commuters of Thari to use other means of transport while the department was intervening and working towards resolving issues at the bus company.

Thari stopped transporting people about a week ago.

Furious commuters in Lethabong near Rustenburg were contemplating boycotting Thari and kicked it out of their area citing that the transport service was halted without notice and it cost them more money to use minibus taxis to get to work.

The disruption followed the April 20 nationwide bus strike that cost commuters more money to travel to work during the duration of the bus strike

African News Agency/ANA