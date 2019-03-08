Onalenna Molehabangwe ,10, and Gontse Cholo, 10, who were allegedly kidnapped while playing at a park in Montshiwa, Mmabatho, was found dead at a swimming pool at Imperial Reserve in Mahikeng. Picture: SAPS

Rustenburg - Two missing Mahikeng schoolboys were found dead in a swimming pool on Thursday, North West police said. "Following an intensive search by the police with assistance from members of the community, the bodies of two boys, Onalenna Molehabangwe and Gontse Cholo, who were reported to have been kidnapped, were found today (Thursday) in a swimming pool at one of the residences at Imperial Reserve, Mahikeng," said sergeant Lesedi Dingoko.

The boys, both aged 10, were allegedly kidnapped while playing at a park in Montshiwa, Mmabatho on Tuesday. They were allegedly lured with potato chips by three occupants of a Volkswagen Polo.

"At this stage, an inquest has been opened for investigation," said Dingoko.

In a statement, North West provincial police commissioner, lieutenant-general Baile Motswenyane, expressed her "heartfelt condolences" to the boys' families.

She urged members of the community to remain calm and afford the police an opportunity to conduct a thorough investigation.

African News Agency/ANA