Kroondal parents forcefully remove children from North West school

PARENTS from Kroondal outside Rustenburg allegedly forcefully removed their children from Naauwpoort Mega Farm School, the Department of Education said on Monday. Parents reportedly arrived on Sunday night at the school in four minibus taxis, a truck and two cars to forcefully collect their children.

The group overpowered the security guards at the gate, broke the gate lock and took 56 children but 18 refused to go with them. The 18 indicated that they wanted to study without any disturbance. Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela condemned the incident. “On behalf of the department l would like to condemn the forceful collection of learners and damage to school property. As the department we have assured parents that their children were safe.

“We are really concerned to see adults gambling with the future of learners. Almost 56 out 74 learners have been taken away from the school. These community members are violating the learners’ right to education which is enshrined in the Constitution. They take learners even though parents have signed consent forms. Why do they take children at night?” she said. The department urged parents not to deny learners a chance to study. A case has been opened with the police. Grade 12 learners from Tirelong Secondary School in Kroondal were moved to Naauwpoort after their school was vandalised during the school holidays.

Window frames, doors frames, electricity cables, water taps, kitchen utensils and the school roof were removed, making it impossible to welcome learners and have a productive first day of the academic year on January 12. Following vandalism at Tirelong, learners were moved to Naauwpoort, Boons and Moedwil Combined Schools with boarding facilities. The decision to move children from Kroondal to other schools was met with resistance from some parents and children.