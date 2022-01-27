Ledig protest over, learners return to classes

Rustenburg - Teaching and learning at schools in Ledig, near the Sun City resort, returned to normal on Thursday, the North West Education Department said. “The situation is back to normal with just a few (cases) of absenteeism,” said spokesperson Elias Malindi.

This followed a three-day shutdown in the area. The shutdown restricted both learners and teachers from going to school. Residents led by their traditional leader, Kgosi Solomon Monnakgotla, marched to the Bakubung Platinum Mine demanding jobs. North West Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela issued a stern instruction to all learners and teachers of Ledig to report to school on Thursday.

“I hereby wish to condemn, in the strongest terms, the restriction of learners and teachers from going to school. “The South African Schools Act, the Children’s Act and the South African Constitution are clear on the violation of children’s rights and more particularly the right to education. I therefore command that teaching and learning resume as from Thursday, January 27,” Matsemela said. More than 5 000 learners from two secondary schools and five primary schools in the area as well as surrounding villages were affected.

Matsemela said learners had already lost three days of quality teaching and learning owing to the shutdown. “The department indicated that children cannot be made human shields in protests. This should not happen. Schools should never be disrupted. “At national and provincial levels, there are child rights advisory councils, championed by the president and the premiers. The department will report this matter to ensure that communities are educated about the rights of children.”