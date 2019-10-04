Matthews Leeto sets the course record for the Sunset 10km race in Rustenburg. Picture: Molaole Montsho

Rustenburg - Matthews Leeto set off in a blistering pace to set a new course record in the Sunset 10km race in Rustenburg. On Thursday, Leeto, 29, running in the colours of Ford reached the first 5km in 15 minutes and completed the race in 30 minutes 50 seconds to set the new course record. He was followed by Dan Moselakwe and Ishmael Bamnetsoe was third.

Leeto said he used the race over the Rustenburg golf course on Thursday night, as preparation for his next in Limpopo on October 26.

It was Leeto's second victory in Rustenburg in less than a month, on September 14 he won the Rustenburg Mayoral Half Marathon at Olympia Park Stadium.

Lizzy Dlhiwayo won double in the women's category, she was the first lady to cross the finish line and was also the first veteran home. Elmarie Pretorious was second and third Larissa de Bruyn. Pretorious also won a double for being the first master home.