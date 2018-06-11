Authorities work to clear the road between Lethabong and Rustenburg in the North West which was barricaded on Tuesday morning as residents staged protests in the area. Picture: ANA

Lethabong - The road between Lethabong and Rustenburg in the North West has been cleared and opened for traffic following early mornings protest in the area.

Traffic was interrupted in Lethabong on Tuesday due to protest action as residents of Lethabong Gardens barricaded the road leading to Rustenburg with rocks and logs, demanding electricity, water and roads.

Buses transporting workers to the mines around Rustenburg were unable to leave, while minibus taxis used the Bethanie Road near Brits, travelling an extra 95 kilometres to reach Rustenburg, while others used roads through cattle pods in the area.

The road between Lethabong and Rustenburg in the North West was barricaded on Tuesday morning as residents staged protests in the area. Picture: ANA





The protest had started on Monday, but the roads were cleared to enable traffic to flow, although some mineworkers were prevented from going to work.

The protest also affected learners attending schools in Lethabong and surrounding areas.

Police were monitoring the situation.

African News Agency (ANA)