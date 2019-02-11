Picture: Antoine de Ras/African News Agency (ANA) Archives
Load shedding is back and we'll all have to learn to plan our lives around the scheduled outages for the immediate future. To help make this easier IOL has collated all the provincial schedules for Eskom in one place.

What you need to know:

* The schedule kicks in from the moment Eskom announces plans to ease pressure on the grid by load shedding and applies all year round.

* If you are scheduled for lead shedding from 5 pm to 7 pm, but load shedding is announced from 6 pm onward, you will only be without power from 6 pm to 7 pm.

* If you are scheduled on a lower stage and a higher stage is declared, your current time slot will not change. Example: If you're scheduled for Stage 2 load shedding from 4 pm to 6.30 pm but Stage 4 is declared at 5 pm, your current slot will be completed and you will not have additional time added to the allocated period.

Here are the schedules per province:

Eastern Cape

 

Free State


Gauteng

 

KwaZulu-Natal


Limpopo


Mpumalanga


Northern Cape


North West


Western Cape


If your electricity is supplied by your municipality, you may find this table useful:

Province Metro/Municipality Name Contact Information
Eastern Cape Buffalo City Metropolitan 043 705 3150043 705 3098043 705 3712
Eastern Cape Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Customer Service Electricity: Port Elizabeth AreaMunelek, Harrower Road - 041 392 4162New Brighton, Ntshekisa Road - 041 454 4344
Free State Mangaung (Centlec)
Gauteng City Power 011 375 5555
Gauteng Emfuleni 016 440 7622
Gauteng Ekurhuleni Metro 0860 543 000
Gauteng City of Tshwane Call Centre (Pieter Delport Centre) 012 358 2111012 427 2111 (24 hours)
Kwazulu Natal eThekwini (Durban) Southern region 080 131 3001Central region 080 131 3111
Kwazulu Natal KwaDukuza 032 551 3413 (24 hours)
Kwazulu Natal uMhlathuze 0800 222 827
Kwazulu Natal AbaQulusi (Vryheid) 0800 210 102 034 982 2133
Kwazulu Natal Msunduzi (Pietermaritzburg) 080 000 1868 033 392 3000 (Reception)
Kwazulu Natal Newcastle 034 312 1296
Limpopo Polokwane Call Centre: 015 290 2490
Limpopo Tzaneen 015 307 8000
North West Rustenburg Customer care: 014 590 3866/3067
North West Madibeng (Brits) 012 318 9503 (07:30 - 16h00)012 2520 2222 (24hrs For emergencies)
Northern cape Kimberley - Sol Plaatjie
Western Cape City of Cape Town Phone: 0860 103 089SMS: 31220


