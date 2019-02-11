Load shedding is back and we'll all have to learn to plan our lives around the scheduled outages for the immediate future. To help make this easier IOL has collated all the provincial schedules for Eskom in one place.
What you need to know:
* The schedule kicks in from the moment Eskom announces plans to ease pressure on the grid by load shedding and applies all year round.
* If you are scheduled for lead shedding from 5 pm to 7 pm, but load shedding is announced from 6 pm onward, you will only be without power from 6 pm to 7 pm.
* If you are scheduled on a lower stage and a higher stage is declared, your current time slot will not change. Example: If you're scheduled for Stage 2 load shedding from 4 pm to 6.30 pm but Stage 4 is declared at 5 pm, your current slot will be completed and you will not have additional time added to the allocated period.
Here are the schedules per province:
Eastern Cape
Free State
Gauteng
KwaZulu-Natal
Limpopo
Mpumalanga
Northern Cape
North West
Western Cape
If your electricity is supplied by your municipality, you may find this table useful:
|Province
|Metro/Municipality Name
|Contact Information
|Eastern Cape
|Buffalo City Metropolitan
|043 705 3150043 705 3098043 705 3712
|Eastern Cape
|Nelson Mandela Metropolitan
|Customer Service Electricity: Port Elizabeth AreaMunelek, Harrower Road - 041 392 4162New Brighton, Ntshekisa Road - 041 454 4344
|Free State
|Mangaung
|(Centlec)
|Gauteng
|City Power
|011 375 5555
|Gauteng
|Emfuleni
|016 440 7622
|Gauteng
|Ekurhuleni Metro
|0860 543 000
|Gauteng
|City of Tshwane
|Call Centre (Pieter Delport Centre) 012 358 2111012 427 2111 (24 hours)
|Kwazulu Natal
|eThekwini (Durban)
|Southern region 080 131 3001Central region 080 131 3111
|Kwazulu Natal
|KwaDukuza
|032 551 3413 (24 hours)
|Kwazulu Natal
|uMhlathuze
|0800 222 827
|Kwazulu Natal
|AbaQulusi (Vryheid)
|0800 210 102 034 982 2133
|Kwazulu Natal
|Msunduzi (Pietermaritzburg)
|080 000 1868 033 392 3000 (Reception)
|Kwazulu Natal
|Newcastle
|034 312 1296
|Limpopo
|Polokwane
|Call Centre: 015 290 2490
|Limpopo
|Tzaneen
|015 307 8000
|North West
|Rustenburg
|Customer care: 014 590 3866/3067
|North West
|Madibeng (Brits)
|012 318 9503 (07:30 - 16h00)012 2520 2222 (24hrs For emergencies)
|Northern cape
|Kimberley - Sol Plaatjie
|
|Western Cape
|City of Cape Town
|Phone: 0860 103 089SMS: 31220
