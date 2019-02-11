Picture: Antoine de Ras/African News Agency (ANA) Archives



Load shedding is back and we'll all have to learn to plan our lives around the scheduled outages for the immediate future. To help make this easier IOL has collated all the provincial schedules for Eskom in one place.

What you need to know:





* The schedule kicks in from the moment Eskom announces plans to ease pressure on the grid by load shedding and applies all year round.





* If you are scheduled for lead shedding from 5 pm to 7 pm, but load shedding is announced from 6 pm onward, you will only be without power from 6 pm to 7 pm.





* If you are scheduled on a lower stage and a higher stage is declared, your current time slot will not change. Example: If you're scheduled for Stage 2 load shedding from 4 pm to 6.30 pm but Stage 4 is declared at 5 pm, your current slot will be completed and you will not have additional time added to the allocated period.





Here are the schedules per province:





Eastern Cape



Free State



Gauteng



KwaZulu-Natal



Limpopo



Mpumalanga



Northern Cape



North West



Western Cape









If your electricity is supplied by your municipality, you may find this table useful:













