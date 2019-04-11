File picture: SAPS Twitter

MAOKENG - Sixty people were arrested after a Post Office building and Moqhaka municipality's vehicles were set alight during a service delivery protest in Maokeng, Kroonstad on Thursday, Free State police said. Captain Stephen Thakeng said a concerned group in Maokeng complained about serve delivery and high unemployment rate, blocked the streets with burning tyres.

"A post office in Phomolong and vehicles belonging to Moqhaka municipality were burnt.

"The situation is tense but POP [Public Order Police] members continues to maintain law and order," he said.

* Receive IOL's top stories via Whatsapp by sending your name to 0745573535.

Moqhaka municipal vehicles were torched during a service delivery protest in Maokeng, Kroonstad in the Free State on Thursday Picture: Supplied/SAPS.