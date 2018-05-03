Police have recovered suspected stolen property and made more arrests after an outbreak of violent protests against North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo. Picture: Molaole Montsho

Rustenburg - North West police have recovered suspected stolen property and arrested more people following an outbreak of violent protest against Premier Supra Mahumapelo two weeks ago.

Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said Public Order Police (POP) and detectives in Taung arrested 12 people on Thursday for malicious damage to property, business burglary and public violence.

"The suspects, 10 males and two females, aged between 21 and 50 were arrested in the early hours of today [Thursday] in Maganeng village and Pudimoe. They are expected to appear in the Taung Magistrate's Court soon," he said.

In Klerksdorp, police arrested two people both aged 28 in Extension 15, Jouberton for possession of suspected stolen goods.

"The police recovered two refrigerators, two electrical stoves, music systems, washing machine, pairs of shoes, television and motor vehicle parts. These are some of the goods that were looted during the protest in Jouberton last week. The suspects are expected to appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrate's Court soon."

Violent protest erupted on April 18, when residents in Montshioa near Mahikeng went on the rampage, torching a bus and blocking roads with burning objects. They called on Mahumapelo to resign.

The Montshioa protest spilled over to other villages around Mahikeng and for three days, Mahikeng was locked down, shops looted and property damaged. The protest also spread to other parts of the province.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was forced to cut short his visit to London and rushed to Mahikeng to speak to ANC structures in a bid to calm the situation.

He later dispatched a ministerial task team to intervene in North West. The provincial department of health was then put under administration. It was on the brink of collapse following a protracted National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) led strike.

Nehawu members had been on strike since February 19 and members of the SA National Defence Force were deployed at the provincial hospital in Mahikeng to assist patients.

The ANC National Working Committee recommended on Wednesday that Mahumapelo meet the party's top six officials.

In the meanwhile, Mokgwabone said the situation in North West had been stabilised through various interventions including daily police patrols.

African News Agency/ANA