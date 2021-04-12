Madibeng mayor ousted through a motion of no confidence

RUSTENBERG – The mayor of Madibeng Local Municipality in North West, Jostina Mmantina Mothibi, has been ousted. Mothibi, 48, was ousted through a motion of no confidence tabled by three opposition parties at a special council sitting on Friday. DA caucus leader in Madibeng, Jan van Rhyn, said the party, supported by the Freedom Front Plus and Forum 4 Service Delivery, submitted motions of no confidence to the speaker, Kabelo Ntshabele, last year, but after several delays the motion was eventually tabled and debated during a special council meeting on Friday. "The motion was brought on several points, most notably the mayor’s lack of leadership which led to a collapse in service delivery in Madibeng as well as the fact that Madibeng has failed to obtain clean audit reports from the auditor-general for a number of years," he said. Freedom Front Plus councillor in Madibeng Elsa Lourens said the removal of Mothibi would send a message to all municipal office bearers and officials that mismanagement and corruption will not be tolerated.

"The Freedom Front Plus will continue to expose corruption and mismanagement on all levels of government," she said.

Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD) said the removal of Mothibi signalled a victory on the part of F4SD’s promise to fight corruption, poverty, poor service delivery and maladministration.

"F4SD will not rest until the root of evil in the municipalities is on its knees. Our deployees in municipalities are battle-ready to ensure accountability and that services are delivered to our people," said North West provincial chairperson Sechaba Sekhoto.

Mothibi and other ANC councillors walked out of the meeting before the vote.

Fifty councillors voted in favour of removing the mayor, while two voted against the motion.

The DA nominated Nkateko Mabunda as its mayoral candidate while the ANC nominated Joseph Ratloi.

Ratloi was voted as the new mayor with 24 votes and Mabunda obtained 16 votes. He was expected to be sworn in today.

The EFF councillors abstained from voting.

Madibeng is an 81-seat municipality in which the ANC has 45 seats, DA 16, EFF 14, Freedom Front Plus two and F4SD two seats. Congress of the People (Cope) and the African Independent Congress (AIC) each has one seat.

African News Agency (ANA)