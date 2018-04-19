Looting continued in the North West capital, Mahikeng, on Thursday as the call for North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo to resign grew. Picture: Molaole Montsho/ANA

Mahikeng - A North West man, believed to be part of the violent protest action in Mahikeng, has reportedly died. North West police confirmed to Sowetan Live that the man was killed in a motor vehicle accident.

The accident reportedly happened while the Quantum he was travelling in with other protesters was involved in a high-speed chase with police.

Residents in Mahikeng and surrounding villages went on a rampage on Wednesday, barricading streets and torching a bus in Montshioa calling for North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo to resign.

The protest was ignited by the death of two people at the Montshioa Stad Clinic on Tuesday, the two could not be helped due to ongoing strike.

Seven people are expected to appear in the Mmabatho Magistrate's Court on Friday, after they were arrested for public violence as looting continued.

On Thursday, North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the seven people, aged between 22 and 60, were arrested in Danville and Lomanyaneng.

"The apprehension of the suspects brings a total number of 16 arrests since the eruption of the violence in the early hours of Wednesday, 18 April 2018. The seven suspects are expected to appear in the Mmabatho Magistrate's Court tomorrow [Friday]," he said at the time.

Read: VIDEO: Looting continues unabated during Mahikeng protest

PICS and VIDEO: Ramaphosa heads to #Mahikeng as violent protest continues

Seven more arrested in Mahikeng protests

"Meanwhile, nine suspects that were arrested yesterday [Wednesday] have appeared before the court today [Thursday]. They were all released on warning and will appear before the court again on Tuesday, 29 May 2018."

He said the police deployment would remain in place to make sure that normal services - including the clearing of major roads so that the public can utilise them - continued.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to visit the area on Friday, accompanied by a delegation from the ruling African National Congress.

African News Agency and IOL