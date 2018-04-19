A petrol station along the Vryburg road was looted and damaged during protest calling for North West premier Supra Mahumapelo to resign. An ATM next to the filling station was bombed. Cars were also torched. PHOTO: Molaole Montsho/ANA

MAHIKENG - The African National Congress (ANC) has heard the people of North West, National Executive Committee (NEC) member Obed Bapela said on Friday.

"The matters that they raised we have heard as the ANC, we are now involving all role players to listen again, so that the NEC can determine the next action to save the people of North West, so that they can be happy that the ANC is doing something," he told reporters ahead of a closed door meeting of ANC structures in Mahikeng.

"We are waiting for the president to arrive, he is the one who had called this meeting, everyone is here. We have invited all ANC structures and alliance partners."

President Cyril Ramaphosa cut short his visit to the United Kingdom on Thursday, to attend to the problems of North West, he was expected to address ANC structures in the North West.

Residents in Mahikeng and surrounding villages went on a rampage on Wednesday, calling for North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo to resign.

The mass protest started in Motshioa after two people died at a local clinic, when they were not helped at the clinic due to another strike.

By Thursday, Mahikeng was locked down, shops were looted and vehicles torched. The administration block of Mmabana Foudation in Mmabatho was partially burnt and two vehicles were torched in front of the building.

A filling station and a liquor shop were looted and damaged along the Vryburg road.

On Friday, the protest spilled to Zeerust, Wolmaransstad and Makwassie.

The ANC was expected to release a media statement after the meeting which is expected to run into Friday night.

The situation in Mahikeng and surrounding villages was calm on Friday, rocks and simmering tyres could be seen near the roads. All roads were opened for traffic.

The police continue to monitor the situation,

African News Agency/ANA