Mahumapelo lays criminal charges against former NW leaders







Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo addresses supporters. File photo: Itumeleng English African News Agency (ANA). RUSTENBURG - Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo has opened a criminal case against former Ngaka Modiri Molema District mayor Themba Gwabeni and Public Works MEC Gaoage Oageng Molapisi. The case was opened in Klerksdorp on September 24. Mahumapelo alleges the two tried to corrupt him during his tenure as premier. "This serves to confirm that I have taken a decision to open a criminal case against Themba Gwabeni and Saliva Molapisi for approaching me with an offer of corrupt intent when I was Premier of the North West," Mahumapelo said. "Details on this will come out in court in the near future. I have now taken a decision to confront the campaign of political reputation damage that has been sustained against me for so many years with lies, head-on. This I have decided to do irrespective of the consequences I will suffer in the process politically and personally." This followed a report on the Sunday World that a gang member alleged that Mahumapelo ordered a hit on businessman Wandile Bozwana.

Bozwana sustained gun wounds when gunmen opened fire on him in Garsfontein East Pretoria on October 2 2015. Gunmen fired into the passenger side where he was seated before fleeing the scene. He was in the passenger seat and his female colleague Mpho Baloyi, was driving the car. She sustained minor injuries.

Bozwana died later in hospital.

Mahumapelo denied being involved in Bozwana's murder.

"This case and many others I will embark upon soon will expose among other things, the lies rehashed by Sunday World on behalf of some cowards within our ANC that I was involved in the murder of the late Mr Bozwana. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

Mahumapelo's Tsetsepela People’s Foundation said it noted with grave concern a public campaign to tarnish the image of its chairperson and his political reputation in society.

"A recently rehashed Sunday World article which claims Mahumapelo was involved in the murder of the late Mr Wandile Bozwana is part of this malicious effort. Mahumapelo asserts that he has now taken a decision to confront the campaign of political reputation damage that has been sustained against him for so many years with lies, head-on," the foundation said in a statement.

