RUSTENBURG - Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo has opened a criminal case against former Ngaka Modiri Molema District mayor Themba Gwabeni and Public Works MEC Gaoage Oageng Molapisi.
The case was opened in Klerksdorp on September 24. Mahumapelo alleges the two tried to corrupt him during his tenure as premier.
"This serves to confirm that I have taken a decision to open a criminal case against Themba Gwabeni and Saliva Molapisi for approaching me with an offer of corrupt intent when I was Premier of the North West," Mahumapelo said.
"Details on this will come out in court in the near future. I have now taken a decision to confront the campaign of political reputation damage that has been sustained against me for so many years with lies, head-on. This I have decided to do irrespective of the consequences I will suffer in the process politically and personally."
This followed a report on the Sunday World that a gang member alleged that Mahumapelo ordered a hit on businessman Wandile Bozwana.