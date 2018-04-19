North West health head of department Dr Thabo Lekalakala probed for more corruption.

North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo has suspended Health Department head Dr Thabo Lekalakala over the controversial Mediosa contract, the office of the Premier said on Thursday.

This comes months after Mahumapelo instituted a forensic investigation into the provincial health department to deal with allegations that the department paid Mediosa R30 million upfront and made a further R180 million available to the company, which is linked to the controversial Gupta family.

The investigation covered Mediosa's inter facility transfers, including the Buthelezi Emergency Medical Services and other procurement related matters raised by the public.

Mahumapelo's office in a brief statement confirmed Lekalakala's suspension and said it was based on a preliminary report by investigators.

"The investigators started in the first week of March and yesterday (Wednesday), handed the MEC for Finance, Economy and Enterprise Development a preliminary report.

"Based on this report, Mahumapelo has taken a decision to suspend Lekalakala while disciplinary proceedings against him commence."

IOL