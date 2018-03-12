RUSTENBURG -There is an urgent need to improve the conditions of health care equipment and services at the Mahikeng Provincial Hospital, North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo said on Tuesday.

"Working together with the relevant [member of the executive council] MEC we’ll come up with an intervention within the next 14 days to improve the situation in the hospital," he said.

"I will ensure that from time to time I come to this hospital to see for myself whether the conditions are improving based on the interventions we will come up with."

Mahumapelo was participating in the cleaning and environmental activities at the hospital.

He said he observed management weaknesses in the hospital which needed urgent intervention.

The North West Provincial Government rolled out the Roma-Nna (Send me) Setsokotsane 10 by 10 Campaigns in 2016, which happens from the 11th until the 20th of every month.

The campaign aims to create and improve continuous provision and delivery of services to its citizenry, and to promote social cohesion and healthy lifestyles among others.

The province was using its public servants to beef up activities in all municipalities by also sending senior managers and members of the executive council to participate and monitor the campaigns.

African News Agency/ANA