JOHANNESBURG - A 36-year-old male nurse employed at Botshabelo Hospital was arrested and is expected to appear before Thaba Nchu magistrate's court for the alleged kidnapping and murder of a four-year old-girl, police said on Friday. SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Martin Xuma said Naledi Chaka was reported missing on Sunday in Zone 2, Selosesha, and an investigation led to a house not far from her home, where her body was found in a pit on Thursday.

"This follows the discovery of some of her clothes on Wednesday, 24 July 2019, in the street not far from her home."

Xuma said during the investigation, one of the children who were playing with the victim on Sunday informed the police that Naledi was last seen with the male suspect.

"The police went to the suspect’s rented place in Selosesha, Zone 2, and upon searching they noticed a body inside a pit hole. Fire and rescue were summoned to the scene and they managed to retrieve the body."

The police said a postmortem would be conducted to determine the cause of death and whether the victim was raped or not.

Free State provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Moeketsi Sempe condemned the killing and urged the detective team to use all available resources to ensure that justice was served for Chaka.

