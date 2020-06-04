Man, 75, arrested allegedly sexually abusing a family dog

Johannesburg - A 75-year-old man from North West has been arrested on charges of bestiality after allegedly sexually abusing a family dog. The suspect was reported to the Mareetsane police station last week by his family members. North West police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone confirmed that a case has been opened for investigation. “It is not known at this stage what could have led to the incident, but we can confirm that cases of this nature are not rife in the province,” said Mokgwabone. According to a statement by the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) when the Mareetsane Police Station in North West received a report of suspected bestiality their prompt and direct contact of the NSPCA ensured immediate action.

The Special Investigations Unit guided the investigation that followed and also dispatched a national inspector to rescue the victim and properly handle the scene evidence and oversee the sample collection. This resulted in the arrest of the perpetrator

The victim of the assault was a young female crossbreed dog who the Special Investigation Unit has named Liquorice who is said to be recovering. “Liquorice is still recovering from the trauma of her ordeal but is currently under veterinary care with us in Johannesburg and has already won many hearts with her sweet and loving nature,” said NSPCA

Cases of such nature are said to have been prevalent by SPCA however they are never reported.

National Council of SPCA, Special investigations Unit Manager and spokesperson, Inspector Wendy Willson said: “Cases of such nature are sadly more prevalent than most people think. It is just that it’s seen as taboo but it doesn’t mean it’s not happening.”

Willson added that such cases stem from sexual deviance from perpetrators.

"We do not have exact numbers of how many cases have been reported as our offices are all over the country. However, these incidents are rife and not reported,” she said.

Although there are no readily available statistics on bestiality, which falls under sexual offences, the NSPCA expressed concern that the sexual violation of animals by people appears to be on the rise.

Similar cases that were reported on are of Fanroi Mochachi father of six who was arrested and given a five years suspended sentence after being found guilty of bestiality by Alexander Regional Court in 2017.

Another case was of a Pretoria couple Jana Smit and former lover Morne Fourie was prosecuted in 2013.

NSPCA condemn the act of bestiality urging for harsher sentences regarding sexual violation of animals.

The suspect is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

[email protected]