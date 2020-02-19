Potchefstroom – An 80-year-old man has appeared at the Brits Magistrate's Court over the alleged rape of a 7-year-old girl, the grandchild of his girlfriend.
He was arrested at 3pm on Saturday in the Geluk farming area, on the outskirts of Brits, a North West police spokesperson said.
He appeared in court on Tuesday for a bail application. It's alleged that the incident took place after the victim had accompanied him to a nearby shop.
"It is alleged that the suspect went to the nearby shop accompanied by the victim, who is the grandchild of his girlfriend, on Saturday," police said.
"Furthermore, the mother of the child went looking for them as she felt that they were taking too long to return home. She saw that they were on their way home and close by, and then went back inside the house.