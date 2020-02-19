Man, 80, appears over alleged rape of girlfriend's 7-year-old grandchild









Picture: Pexels Potchefstroom – An 80-year-old man has appeared at the Brits Magistrate's Court over the alleged rape of a 7-year-old girl, the grandchild of his girlfriend. He was arrested at 3pm on Saturday in the Geluk farming area, on the outskirts of Brits, a North West police spokesperson said. He appeared in court on Tuesday for a bail application. It's alleged that the incident took place after the victim had accompanied him to a nearby shop. "It is alleged that the suspect went to the nearby shop accompanied by the victim, who is the grandchild of his girlfriend, on Saturday," police said. "Furthermore, the mother of the child went looking for them as she felt that they were taking too long to return home. She saw that they were on their way home and close by, and then went back inside the house.

"In a dramatic turn of events, it is alleged that while inside the house she decided to go and check on them again, as they were taking longer than expected to enter the house.

"It is further alleged that both the suspect and the child were nowhere to be found. She allegedly searched and found both of them under a tree in the bushes, with the child allegedly half-naked.

"The mother allegedly screamed for community members to come to her rescue and thereafter the police was alerted.

"The suspect was immediately arrested and charged with rape. He was remanded in custody."