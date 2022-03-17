Man accused of theft burnt to death in North West

Rustenburg – A 26-year-old man was burnt to death in a mob justice incident in Khuma near Stilfontein in North West. North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said members of the community attacked and set Victor Chauke alight after accusing him of theft on Monday.

"The victim was at the time of the incident, out on a bail of R1,000 on two cases of burglary he allegedly committed in January 2022 in Khuma. Chauke was declared dead at the scene," he said. He said in another related incident, Chauke’s 56-year-old mother and his 33-year-old friend escaped with serious burn injuries following attempts by members of the community to set them alight after accusing them of harbouring Chauke. "They were rushed to the local hospital for medical attention. The house they are living in was partially burnt while a police vehicle was damaged during the incident. As a result, the police are investigating cases of murder, attempted murder, arson and malicious damage to property."

In a 24 second video shared on social media platforms, a man engulfed in flames could be heard screaming while rolling, he stood up and run towards a crowd of people before falling down. Brigadier Mokgwabone said North West provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena condemned the incident. "The provincial commissioner instructed the station commander to ensure that a thorough investigation is conducted to expose those who committed these unlawful and brutal acts of mob justice," he said.

