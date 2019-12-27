File picture: Pixabay

Rustenburg - A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death, allegedly by a friend, in Wolmaransstad, North West police said on Friday. Provincial spokesperson lieutenant colonel Amanda Funani said the incident occurred on Thursday. A 22-year-old suspect was arrested.

"According to information at police's disposal, the suspect and the victim were walking home from a local tavern when a quarrel ensued. As a result, the suspect took out a knife and allegedly stabbed the victim several times in the chest. The victim was certified dead on the scene. "

The suspect was traced and arrested at his residence in Rulaganyang location outside Wolmaransstad, said Funani. A knife was found in his possession.

He is due to appear at the Wolmaransstad Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of murder.