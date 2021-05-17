Man arrested after teen opens up to teacher about 9-year rape ordeal at hands of family member

Johannesburg - A 46-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping four children, one of whom is said to have been raped over nine years.

The three children comprise two sisters and their cousin as well as a neighbour. The man is related to three of the children and live under the same roof with other family members.

North West police spokesperson Captain Aafje Botma said the man was arrested on Friday at Maboloka Village in Letlhabile.

Botma said information at their disposal was that the victims were a 17-year-old girl, her 9-year-old sister, their 8-year-old cousin and 14-year old neighbour.

The 17-year-old allegedly told her teacher on Wednesday that a family member she lived with has been raping her since she was in Grade 2.

Botma said the mother of the child was informed and then went to the house. She had been living elsewhere.

It was also determined that the two younger girls, the teen’s younger sister and their cousin, were also allegedly raped by the suspect, Botma said.

Botma said the man was arrested and the children were taken to a doctor.

It is believed that the commotion at the house as well as news of the man’s arrest encouraged a 14-year-old neighbour to tell her mother that the man had raped her too.

“Furthermore, on Thursday the mother of a 14-year-old, who is a neighbour, alleged that her daughter was also raped by the same suspect.

“Preliminary investigations were conducted and the 46-year old suspect was immediately arrested and charged with four counts of rape,” Botma said.

Acting Provincial Commissioner Major-General Dintletse Molefe condemned incidents of gender-based violence and said the police would continue to work hard to ensure that the perpetrators were brought to book.

