Rustenburg – A 49-year-old man was arrested in connection to alleged fraud amounting to R2.1 million, the Hawks said. Spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the man was arrested in Johannesburg on Wednesday morning for fraud and money laundering.

"It is reported that between 2019/2020, the suspect who was employed as general manager by a security company, approached area supervisors working around North West to start recruiting ghost employees. The supervisors allegedly recruited about 56 ghost employees who were paid approximately R5,000.00 per month. "The fictitious employees reportedly received monthly salaries in their fictitious bank accounts, which were later reversed by the suspect and deposited into his personal account. The suspect allegedly received undue payments of approximately R2.1 million over a period of twelve months," she said. In another matter the Hawks in Klerksdorp in North West was searching for Matlakala Zacharia Rapholo, 40, wanted in connection with fraud and money laundering.

"It is alleged that in June 2014, he operated a fraudulent investment scheme on Steen Street in Rustenburg under the company named Monono Investment Holding, which later changed to Greenfields Trading Academy Investment. “They allegedly enticed unsuspecting investors and promised them 100 percent profit that never materialised. The investors lost a combined amount of more than R1.3 million invested excluding ‘profit’," Warrant Officer Bonisiwe Nxumalo said. Nxumalo said the matter was reported to the Hawks for investigation.

"A warrant for Rapholo’s arrest has been issued by the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court. He is believed to be in Soweto township in Johannesburg, Gauteng. “His alleged accomplice, James Thabo Mudau was arrested in November last year and he is out on bail. "Anyone with the information on his whereabouts can contact the investigating officer, Captain Vincent Hoffman on 079 496 9806 or the nearest police station," Nxumalo said.