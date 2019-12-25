A 44-year-old man arrested in connection with R6.6 million fraud was granted R10,000 bail at the Ventersdorp Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. File picture

RUSTENBURG - A 44-year-old man arrested in connection with R6.6 million fraud was granted R10,000 bail at the Ventersdorp Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) in North West said. Spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said the case against Willem Roos was postponed to January 16.

Roos was arrested by the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit on Saturday at Lebombo border post while crossing into South Africa from Mozambique, for alleged tender fraud worth approximately R6.6 million.

He was awarded a tender by the Ventersdorp local municipality, now JB Marks municipality, to install electricity in the RDP houses at a local township in 2016. He was allegedly paid without rendering any services.

"The matter was thoroughly investigated and the suspect was afforded an opportunity to submit his statement, he, however, vanished, leading to his warrant of arrest being issued," Rikhotso said.